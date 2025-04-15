Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FedEx alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDX traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average is $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.