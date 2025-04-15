Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,491,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600,879. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,614,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

