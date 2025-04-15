Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Devon Energy stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 4,617,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.