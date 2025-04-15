Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

LULU stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,418. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.72.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

