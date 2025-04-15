Rep. Susie Lee Sells Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carnival Co. & stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 22,729,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,363,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

