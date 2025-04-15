Rep. Susie Lee Sells Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Golden Entertainment stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 178,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $665.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

