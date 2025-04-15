Rep. Susie Lee Sells Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tennant stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Tennant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,599. Tennant has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other Tennant news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tennant by 429.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

