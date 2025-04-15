RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.12.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
