Reviewing Super Hi International (HDL) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $778.31 million $25.26 million 71.90 Super Hi International Competitors $2.23 billion $236.78 million 11.76

Super Hi International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International. Super Hi International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Super Hi International Competitors 3.02% 1.45% 3.38%

Summary

This table compares Super Hi International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Super Hi International competitors beat Super Hi International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

