ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,400 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFWD. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LFWD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 148,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,008. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

