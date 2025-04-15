RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.31. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

