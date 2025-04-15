Robert W. Baird Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $27.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.