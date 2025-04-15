Robert W. Baird Cuts MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $161.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,883,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSA Safety by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,210 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 674,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after buying an additional 271,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.