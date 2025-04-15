Robert W. Baird Cuts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $362.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $388.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.56.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $328.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.94.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,785,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.