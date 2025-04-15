Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Price

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

