Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HASI. Citigroup upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

