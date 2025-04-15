Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 393 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

