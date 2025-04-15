Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 96,049 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,049 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $427,562,000. Amundi lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after buying an additional 129,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

PHM stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

