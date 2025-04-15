Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

