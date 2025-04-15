Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,066 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

