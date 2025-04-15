Rocket Pool 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.01 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $77.86 million and $7.01 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00004277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,539.97 or 1.00097596 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,204.41 or 0.99409048 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 21,304,786 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.
Rocket Pool Token Trading
