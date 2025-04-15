Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) versus Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Head-To-Head Survey

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roma Green Finance has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryvyl and Roma Green Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -78.67% -114.73% -13.60% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and Roma Green Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.14 -$53.10 million ($8.52) -0.11 Roma Green Finance $8.00 million 1.36 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Roma Green Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

