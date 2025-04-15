Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

