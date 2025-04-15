Rossby Financial LCC Invests $211,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 764 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $328.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

