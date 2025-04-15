Rossby Financial LCC Invests $231,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,216,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Promethos Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

