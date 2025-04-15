Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC)

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$9.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

SFC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,010. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.82.

In related news, Director Dodridge Denton Miller sold 183,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$1,439,745.02. Insiders own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.