Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

