RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

