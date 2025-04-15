RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RTL Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.27.
About RTL Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RTL Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.