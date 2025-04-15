RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.02. RxSight shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 62,218 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

RxSight Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $587.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

