Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,278 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,646,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

