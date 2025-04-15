Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $554,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after buying an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

