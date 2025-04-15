Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $668,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,939 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

