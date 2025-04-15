Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $786,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3,555.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP opened at $259.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.39 and its 200-day moving average is $254.61. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

