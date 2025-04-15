Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

