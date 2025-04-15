Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 94,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IHI stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

