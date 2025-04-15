Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.