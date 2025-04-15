Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.30.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.