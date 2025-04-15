Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 656.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS opened at $260.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

