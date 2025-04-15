Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Saia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.39.

Saia Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $340.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.50 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

