Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by $1.65.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

