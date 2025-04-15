Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 127,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,740. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

