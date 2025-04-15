Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $432,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,309,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,144,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,477,000 after buying an additional 389,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

