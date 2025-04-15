Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,802.19. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $935,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

