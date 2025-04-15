Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

