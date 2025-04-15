Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,543 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $68,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,359,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,459,000 after buying an additional 1,090,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kroger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KR opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,599.82. This trade represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,785 shares of company stock worth $17,476,866. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

