Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.89. 220,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 804,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Schrödinger Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,464 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Schrödinger by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 334,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

