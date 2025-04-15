Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.