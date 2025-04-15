Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,600 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,231,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,580,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,189,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

