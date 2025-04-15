Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 2.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

