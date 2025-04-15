Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,020.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,108 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

